Ravens Stunningly Back out of Blockbuster Maxx Crosby Trade With Raiders

The Las Vegas Raiders' agreement to trade star defender Maxx Crosby has fallen apart. In a dramatic turn of events, with less than a day before the NFL begins their next official season, the deal to send Crosby to the Baltimore Ravens has fallen apart and will no longer be executed in the manner for which it was first reported.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) and defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Latest on Crosby

After an offseason of games played in the media, the Raiders finally decided to part ways with the disgruntled Crosby, despite the best efforts from the organization to retain him. The Raiders, who promoted assistant Rob Leonard to defensive coordinator, a favorite of Crosby, had to shift towards new plans after agreeing to a deal that would send Crosby to the Ravens.

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field after loss to the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Raiders then went on a shopping spree during legal tampering period. With deals set to become official on Wednesday, the Raiders have released a statement that says the Ravens have pulled out of the deal and Crosby will remain a Raider for now.

“The Baltimore Ravens have backed out of our trade agreement for Maxx Crosby," stated the Raiders via social media. "We will have no further comment at this time.”

The Reason For The Trade Falling Apart

It is currently being reported by NFL Insider Ian Rapoport that the reason for this latest development is due to medical reasons. Crosby has sugery at the end of the 2025 season to repair his torn meniscus. Crosby is currently in recovery and is expected to take months to recover. Crosby was not expected to be fully healthy for the start of the season but the expectation was that Crosby would be in a place where he would be able to contribute.

Rapoport believes this indicates that the Ravens have massive concerns regarding the injury, Crosby's recovery and his total recovery time. It appears this deal, as currently presented, is not salvageable due to the high cost for Crosby and the uncertainty regarding availability. The Ravens are out, this deal is off the table.

Dec 7, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby (98) on the field prior to a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The trade was for the Ravens' first-round picks in 2026 and 2027.

This was not a situation of a failed physical. This comes down to risk assessment. As we currently believe, the Ravens simply do not value the risk of Crosby's health in the same regard as their two picks. Perhaps a trade could be agreed to, but not at the current asking price. Crosby did have multiple suitors, so Baltimore may have a reduced offer, but the Dallas Cowboys could also sweep in.