Assessing the Raiders' Offense Under Geno Smith
The biggest move the Las Vegas Raiders made this offseason was adding veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Dan Fornek of the Pro Football Network believes Smith will have success this season.
"This offseason, Carroll was surprisingly hired by the Las Vegas Raiders, and he brought Smith with him. They reunite in an offense that includes TE Brock Bowers, WR Jakobi Meyers, and rookie playmakers like Jack Bech and Dont’e Thornton Jr. First-round running back Ashton Jeanty also offers receiving upside," Fornek said.
"Smith has disappointed the past two seasons, but he has top-10 fantasy upside when paired with Carroll. Don’t be surprised if he rebounds again in 2025. Geno Smith’s renaissance began in 2022 under Pete Carroll, when he finished as fantasy’s QB9 (17.9 ppg) with 4,282 yards, 30 TDs, and 11 INTs. He regressed slightly in 2023 (15.2) but still posted solid numbers.
"In 2024, Smith played under a new staff and completed a career-best 70.4% of his passes for 4,320 yards. Yet, he threw just 21 touchdowns with 15 interceptions."
With the Raiders, Smith has one of the best running backs to enter the National Football League in some time and several skill position players that should make his job much easier. Ashton Jeanty's arrival and the presence of tight end Brock Bowers is enough to be excited about.
If the Raiders' offense can stay healthy and the offensive line has a solid season, the Raiders' offense should be in a better place. Following minicamp, Carroll noted how well Smith has developed since their time together in Seattle.
"I can't tell you I learned that much because I know him just as well as you can know a player. I was thrilled how he embraced the leadership opportunity. And he's been around me so much that he knows where we're coming from and can step up at the right time, say the right thing, do the right thing. But Geno [Smith] is a natural leader," Carroll said.
"He has developed over the years through all hard knocks and the tough ways that he's come up through it all to be a great competitor, and he knows to be a great competitor, you have to go for every opportunity that you have. And that's what he's done. And he's just illustrated to these guys that, okay, if you're part of our program, this is what's expected. And I mean, I couldn't ask for a better partner in bringing the word to our team."
