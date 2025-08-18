Raiders' Offense is Picking Up Steam
The Las Vegas Raiders' starting offense took the field for the first time as a whole unit this past weekend in their second preseason. The Raiders offense where looking for a different outcome this time after they did not have a good showing in their first preseason game. The Silver and Black looked better and showed they made improvements coming into the second game. And that is what you want to see from a team. Adjust to get better.
It is never easy for a team with a lot of new faces and players they did not have on the team a long time ago to find their chemistry right away. You would like to think that it will translate from the practice field to the playing field, but sometimes you just have to get out there against different teams and roll with the punches. The Raiders are getting a better feel, and you could see it on the field this past weekend.
Raiders veteran quarterback Geno Smith was in full control of the offense and was comfortable making audibles when he needed to. Running back Ashton Jeanty had a better performance, and a lot of credit has to go to the Raiders' offensive line. They played better than what we saw last week. And that is a good sign for a team that is looking to be better on offense. They have the personnel to do it, but now they have to put it together as a unit.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about the offense after their second preseason game on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
Raiders Starting Offense
"Ashton Jeanty was amazing," said Carpenter. "I was so impressed. Seven carries for 33 yards and a touchdown. His average was 4.7 yards. He had some forceful runs after contact. Dont'e Thornton and Geno Smith almost connected twice. One time, Geno just overthrew him. That is just a rookie and a veteran quarterback learning from each other. But the thing I love about Geno, he is not going to underthrow anybody. He can make every throw on this field."
This is what the Raiders coaching staff wanted to see from the offense. Now they will continue to make the adjustments and improvements to get ready for the regular season.
