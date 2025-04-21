Where Do the Raiders Rank Over the Last Five Drafts?
Draft week is upon us, and the Las Vegas Raiders are days away from starting their 2025 NFL Draft. The Silver and Black want to have a good draft class for the second straight draft because the Raiders have not found success over the years in drafting the right players, especially in the first round.
The Raiders for the most part is considered a bad drafting team. That changed in last year's draft and if they another good draft, things will change for the team. The thing that has also not helped the Raiders in drafting the right players, is the constant change in head coaches and general managers since coming to Las Vegas.
The Raiders will have a new regime once again with head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek, but they are two proven people who have drafted well with their former teams. And Raider Nation should put their faith in them because they know a thing or two about selecting the type of players that will help the team win a lot of games next season and in the future.
As we inch closer to draft day, we look back at the last five drafts and see where the Raiders rank out of all the teams in the National Football League.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic ranked the Raiders at No. 28 out of all the teams drafting over the last five season.
Las Vegas Raiders (5.89)
Top 50 picks: 8
Pro Bowls: 1
Starting seasons: 28
Best pick: TE Brock Bowers (No. 13, 2024); Worst pick: WR Henry Ruggs III (No. 12, 2020); Best value: OL Dylan Parham (No. 90, 2022)
Bowers broke a horrible streak of first-rounders for Las Vegas — Damon Arnette, Alex Leatherwood, Ruggs and Tyree Wilson have all gone in the books as misses (though Wilson still has time to turn it around). The good news? Bowers, Jackson Powers-Johnson, and Delmar Glaze were all great picks in 2024.
If the Raiders want to turn the corner, it has to start by having a good draft class in 2025. It will go a long way in getting the Silver and Black heading in the right direction for now and years to come.
Owner Mark Davis has put the right guys in place to get the right players in the building and start going back to the Raiders winning ways.
