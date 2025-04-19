Is Raiders' Bowers Part of the Best Draft Class?
The 2025 NFL Draft is almost here. It is a time when NFL teams around the league can get better by drafting their future stars for years to come.
In the National Football League, the draft gives fans all around the world a little view of what their respective teams will potentially look like in the upcoming season. It is an important time for teams to also select the right players for their franchise.
But before we get there, we take a look back at the 2024 NFL Draft class, as they put on a great showing in their first season in the NFL.
For the Las Vegas Raiders, they got a steal in the first round when they selected tight end Brock Bowers with the 13th overall pick. Bowers was considered the best player-maker and all-around player in the 2024 class. In his first season in the NFL, Bowers rewrote the record books. Bowers set multiple NFL records and had one of the best rookie seasons in history.
"The 2024 group also wasn’t short on stars with the first 13 picks. It’s not surprising that our 10 biggest draft hits from last year are all first-round picks, but this was a difficult list to form," said Sports Illustrated writer Gilberto Manzano."Second-round selections Cooper DeJean, Ladd McConkey, Braden Fiske, Edgerrin Cooper and T’Vondre Sweat all had standout rookie seasons with their respective teams."
Manzano also had Bowers ranked as the second best draft pick from last year's class.
The success of Bowers last season could end up helping this year’s top tight end prospects, Tyler Warren and Colston Loveland. Bowers fell to the Raiders at No. 13 partly because teams don’t value tight ends when it comes to high first-round picks. But the teams that passed on Bowers failed to realize that his elite traits for getting open and grabbing contested catches made him more of a wide receiver.
The Raiders embraced Bowers’s versatility and used him all over the field, making him their top pass catcher in 2024. Bowers dominated the Kansas City Chiefs during their Black Friday meeting, with the Georgia product recording 10 catches for 140 yards and one touchdown. Like Nabers, Bowers put up dominant numbers playing for a terrible offense, often producing as much as the league’s best No. 1 wideouts. Bowers finished with 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns.
