2025 NFL Draft: Raiders Dream Scenario
The 2025 NFL Draft is right around the corner, and draft season is upon all the NFL teams. In less than a week, we are going to find out the newest members of the Silver and Black. We are also going to find out what direction the new regime is going in, in terms of what side of the ball they decide to draft more of. Will it be a defensive draft or an offensive one?
The Raiders have been making a lot of moves this offseason. All of them have made sense and are moves that put the franchise in the best position to be successful.
There is a lot of excitement going around in Las Vegas with the new regime, and now that they have proven personnel in the building, they are feeling very confident about turning things around starting in 2025.
The Silver and Black will look to see if another gift falls into their lap like last year's draft, when tight end Brock Bowers fell to them with the 13th overall pick. In this year's draft the Raiders will start with the sixth overall pick and will pick at the top of every round.
Sports Illustrated's Gilberto Manzano gave each NFL team their dream scenario in the 2025 NFL Draft and for the Raiders, it was about trading back and adding more top draft picks for the future.
Dream Scenario: A bounty of picks from a team eyeing Jeanty at No. 6
Perhaps the Raiders’ predraft interest in Jeanty is just a smokescreen to get a team to give up multiple draft picks for the No. 6 pick. Las Vegas is set at quarterback after the trade for Geno Smith and has a bigger need at wide receiver, but this draft doesn’t have a wideout prospect worth a top-10 pick outside of Hunter, who will be long gone by this pick. The Raiders would be better off trading down and filling roster holes with more draft picks, but it needs to be a sweet deal to pass on a playmaker as good as Jeanty.
If a team gives the Raiders an offer that is too good to overlook, do not be surprised to see the Raiders trade back and even out of the top 10 in the draft. The Raiders can still find their running back if they trade back, and even on day two of the draft.
