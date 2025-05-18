Multiple Raiders' Draft Picks Fall into Top Situations
The Las Vegas Raiders needed to revamp their skill positions on the offensive side of the ball, and they did precisely that in the NFL Draft.
Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus ranked which skill position players from the most recent NFL Draft landed in the best situations. The top-ranked fit was the Raiders' addition of running back Ashton Jeanty. However, wide receiver Jack Bech was also added to the list.
"The Raiders’ thin receiving corps gives Jack Bech a real shot to start opposite Jakobi Meyers in Week 1. With Brock Bowers commanding attention across the formation, Bech should see plenty of single coverage, situations in which he thrived at TCU last season, earning a 97.4 receiving grade. Geno Smith ranked third in the NFL with 21 big-time throws into single coverage, so he could quickly develop a strong connection with the rookie," Wasserman said.
Adding Bech to a talented group of pass catchers and an offense with newly added Geno Smith and Chip Kelly should help the Raiders' offense improve greatly from one of the league's worst last season.
Dave Richard of CBS Sports noted Bech's traits that should bode well for the Raiders. Richard noted that Bech has "strong arms and a thick upper body helped Bech play a little bit bigger than his 6-foot-2, 207-pound frame suggests. Mostly lined up wide in 2024 (74% of snaps) and in the slot in 2023 at TCU (75%). With LSU, Bech was used almost exclusively in the slot, especially in 2022 (94%). Bech weirdly ran all but 28 of his 411 routes from the right side of the formation in 2024, but was much more varied otherwise.
"[Bech] had a pretty advanced route tree, mastering in hitches and slants, but definitely working in outs, digs, and posts along with go-routes. Only ran four screens in 2024 -- that's a good thing. Bech credited TCU receivers coach Malcolm Kelly with his development here. Had a good burst off the snap, a fairly unique trait for larger receivers to have. Loose hips helped Bech make cuts and turns effortlessly, contributing to his underrated short-area quickness on turn-backs to the quarterback. Footwork matched his body as he'd pivot with one foot and drag the other to gather momentum before stopping with each foot and opening up his body. Stopped on a dime to make his cuts, too.Added spice to his game with effective stutter-steps, jabs, and double moves to keep defensive backs guessing. Still room for improvement."
