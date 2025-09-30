Raiders Face a Critical Issue Heading into Week 5
Last season, the Las Vegas Raiders suffered several injuries that led to their 4-13 campaign that included a 10-game losing streak. Although last season's Raiders had a number of other concerns, injuries undoubtedly was one of the team's most significant.
Las Vegas responded to last season's disappointment by making sweeping front office, coaching staff and roster changes. The Raiders added depth across the board in preparation for a long 17-game season. Still, few could have imagined they would need the depth so soon.
Crushing Blow
In the season's first four games, the Raiders have suffered injuries to some of their most vital players. Star tight end Brock Bowers was injured in Week 1. Although he has played since, it is evident he is not himself.
Starting offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson was injured in practice a few days later and missed the next two games. His absence directly led to a drop-in play from the Raiders' offensive line. Powers-Johnson returned against the Bears, helping spark the unit.
Unfortunately for the Raiders, they suffered another injury on its offensive line to the one lineman they could not afford to lose to an injury. Late against the Chicago Bears, offensive tackle Kolton Miller suffered what is believed to be a high ankle sprain.
Following the Raiders' loss to the Bears, Pete Carroll gave an update on Miller.
"I don't have any updates on it, but the MRI stuff is -- I don't know if it's here yet. It hasn't been brought to me yet, but it possibly is. Yeah, I'm going to see what it's all about. So, they'll figure it out when they get the MRIs back. When all of a sudden you face the chance of him starting, we got to make sure we take care of him through this process. He's capable of playing," Carroll said.
"[Charles Grant has] done really well for us, but we'll look after him in giving him his opportunity to start. Stone's [Forsythe] played a lot of football and has done a nice job for us since he's been here, and he would be the first choice, but this is an opportunity for Charles [Grant] to make a charge for it, and we'll see how he does. He's done really well so far, so we'll see what happens."
