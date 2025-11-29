Why Raiders' Deep Tight End Group Will Define Rest of the Season

Moving forward, the Las Vegas Raiders must lean on their offseason work and player development skills.

The Raiders entered the offseason knowing their group of tight ends was arguably the deepest position group on the entire team. Brock Bowers led the way, Michael Mayer, Ian Thomas and Carter Runyon all flashed during the offseason when called upon.

Raiders' Deep Position Group

With Mayer set to miss another game on Sunday, the Raiders will look to Thomas and potentially Runyon to help shoulder the load, as Bowers cannot do it all himself. Not only is the tight end position where the Raiders are deepest at, but most of the offense was also built around the position group.

Injuries to Bowers and Mayer derailed things, but Bowers is back. Earlier this week, Carroll noted how well Thomas has done this season, both on game days and on the practice field. The Raiders will need him to continue stepping up in Mayer's absence.

"Yeah, he's been really consistent. He had a really nice game last week too, leading into it. It was easy to see him just slip into a bigger role. He's a pro. He's practiced like he's been on special teams, he's done everything, and he's just been a real positive in the program throughout. I feel good that he has this opportunity, and I'm glad he's coming off a game where he made some nice plays and all that. So, he feels good about himself as well. He'll do just fine," Carroll said.

Carroll also noted that Runyon has had an under-the-radar season, after slowly but surely carving out a spot for himself during the summer. There is a chance he can make an impact on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers or in future games this season.

"Yeah, he's done a really nice job. He came out of nowhere kind of on us and kept making good impressions throughout camp. But really, in the last month, when he's gotten a better shot and he's been in special teams, he's shown that he runs well, he's tough, he listens and learns well, and he probably had his best plays to date in this past game as well,” Carroll said.

“So, he'd made a really good pitch for himself, and really, really positive. He's fast and he's strong and he's come a long way. I think somewhere back in his history, he was an offensive lineman or something like that. So, he's got an unusual background for where he is, but he's doing well."

