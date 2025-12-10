Why Jeanty Believes Raiders Are One Play Away From Breakthrough

LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders are 2-11, and there are few things to be optimistic about over the next four weeks, as they are set to face several of the better teams around the National Football League. The Raiders have lost seven games in a row; wins are now measured by progress.

The Raiders have failed to accomplish most of the things they set out to do this season. However, it could move the franchise further along in the long run. After drafting Brock Bowers two offseasons ago and Ashton Jeanty this past offseason, the Raiders have talented players they can build around.

Raiders' Growing Pains

In Jeanty, the Raiders have a running back who is undoubtedly talented. However, a subpar offensive line will neutralize most skill-position players, as Geno Smith, Jakobi Meyers, and, at times, Bowers himself would attest. Several players have struggled on the Raiders' offense, not only Jeanty.

Still, professional athletes want to impact the stat sheet and the win column, especially those drafted as high as Jeanty was. Still, football is a team game, and the team Jeanty has around him has done little to help him out. On Wednesday, Jeanty elaborated on the growing pains he has experienced.

"Yeah, super frustrating, but at the end of the day, you just got to look back on those things. A lot of times with football, it seems so small, but it's big in the grand scheme of things because each and every single play adds up through the course of the game. So, we just got to continue to find ways to clean up our play and execute better when it matters the most,” Jeanty said.

Although Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has been supportive, Jeanty noted that he is hungry to help the offense get on track. Jeanty knows how quickly things can turn around in this league, on and off the field.

"Yeah. I mean, I wouldn't say I'm as optimistic as Pete [Carroll] is at sometimes, but I do think a lot of times, all it takes is one play, one spark to change the direction of the game for us and just for the organization to lead towards wins."

The Raiders must use the offseason to improve their offensive line thoroughly. Las Vegas cannot afford to overlook the unit again. Nor can they afford not to add multiple quality offensive linemen in free agency, as they have more cap space than nearly any other team in the league this offseason.

