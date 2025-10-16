Raiders Today

Raiders' First Week 7 Injury Report Troubling for Offense

The Las Vegas Raiders are heading to Kansas City in Week 7 to face the Chiefs. Here is their first injury report of the week.

Michael Canelo

Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Oct 12, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll reacts on the sidelines during the second half against the Tennessee Titans at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images / Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
The Las Vegas Raiders are in another tough position heading into their Week 7 matchup against their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have not won a division game in a long time and they will get another chance to end that on Sunday.

It is not going to be easy but the Raiders are looking forward to that challenge and want to pull off an upset win. Head coach Pete Carroll believes in this team and what they have to do moving forward if they want to keep turning it around.

"Well, yeah, it's always really valuable," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "I mean, yeah, it's positive and it feels good and all that. It just happens to be Kansas City that's next, and so we'll do everything we can to prepare and come off this game clear-minded and really drilled into the challenge that they bring."

"It's a tremendous program that Andy's [Reid] been running for a long time, and we're going to have to play really well to have a chance. But if we prepare well, we'll have a chance, and that's all we can ask for."

Oct 5, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

The Raiders return to work today on the practice field and are looking at different areas to improve before they head to Kansas City. They are also looking to put in the right game plan for this game and give themselves the best opportunity to win against their rival.

They did it with some players out today. When the Silver and Black released their first injury report today, it had three Raiders offensive players on it. That is never a great sign for an offense, especially one that is trying to get a groove and more chemistry going.

First one on the list was star tight end Brock Bowers, who is still dealing with that knee injury that has kept him out for the last two games. Next was running back Dylan Laube, who popped up with a hamstring injury. And finally, No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers came on the list and he is dealing with a toe/knee injury. All three players did not participate in Wednesday's practice.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Dylan Laube (23) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Raiders Injuries

TE Brock Bowers- DNP

RB- Dylan Laube- DNP

WR- Jakobi Meyers- DNP

