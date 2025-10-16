Raiders' First Week 7 Injury Report Troubling for Offense
The Las Vegas Raiders are in another tough position heading into their Week 7 matchup against their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders have not won a division game in a long time and they will get another chance to end that on Sunday.
It is not going to be easy but the Raiders are looking forward to that challenge and want to pull off an upset win. Head coach Pete Carroll believes in this team and what they have to do moving forward if they want to keep turning it around.
"Well, yeah, it's always really valuable," said Raiders head coach Pete Carroll. "I mean, yeah, it's positive and it feels good and all that. It just happens to be Kansas City that's next, and so we'll do everything we can to prepare and come off this game clear-minded and really drilled into the challenge that they bring."
"It's a tremendous program that Andy's [Reid] been running for a long time, and we're going to have to play really well to have a chance. But if we prepare well, we'll have a chance, and that's all we can ask for."
The Raiders return to work today on the practice field and are looking at different areas to improve before they head to Kansas City. They are also looking to put in the right game plan for this game and give themselves the best opportunity to win against their rival.
They did it with some players out today. When the Silver and Black released their first injury report today, it had three Raiders offensive players on it. That is never a great sign for an offense, especially one that is trying to get a groove and more chemistry going.
First one on the list was star tight end Brock Bowers, who is still dealing with that knee injury that has kept him out for the last two games. Next was running back Dylan Laube, who popped up with a hamstring injury. And finally, No. 1 wide receiver Jakobi Meyers came on the list and he is dealing with a toe/knee injury. All three players did not participate in Wednesday's practice.
