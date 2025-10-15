Where Raiders Land in Key Power Rankings After Relieving Win
The Las Vegas Raiders picked up a huge win in Week 6. It was a win they needed to save their season and keep it from going even more downhill. It showed that this team is still looking to go out there and do the best they can.
They are fighting for everything when they take the field. That was a great sign to see from this team because they have not been playing their best football during their four-game losing streak. Now that it is over, and they are looking to start a winning streak.
The Raiders' defense was lights out and they got a lot of stops. They even forced turnovers that put the offense in great positions to score points. That is what you want to see from your team. A complete team effort to get the job done. It is something that we like seeing from this group of players, and the coaching staff is putting them in the best position to be successful. Head coach Pete Carroll will be looking to improve from this win and get his team going in the right direction.
Raiders Ranking After Week 6 Win
On SI gave us the latest NFL Power Rankings. They put the Silver and Black at No. 26. The Raiders would like to improve on that ranking, and they will get the chance to do so in Week 7.
26. Las Vegas Raiders
"The Raiders ended their four-game losing streak with a victory over the struggling Titans. However, the loss of their star second-year tight end Brock Bowers has been a significant blow. Having Michael Mayer, the top tight end from the class of 2023, back on the field is crucial as the team looks for someone to step up in his absence," our Hondo S. Carpenter Sr. said.
This ranking for the Raiders could also reflect the opponent they defeat in Week 6. That was the Tennessee Titans, and they came in at No. 31. The one thing in the NFL you do not do is agology for a win, because in this league winning is hard. The Raiders will now turn their focus to their next game against their AFC West rival, the Kansas City Chiefs.
