The Concerning Truth About the Raiders' Lack of Answers
From the start, it was all bad for the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 7. They did not have any answers to anything that went down in their Week 7 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.
It was embarrassing, and this was just the latest of what have been embarrassing performances on the road and overall this season. It was just a game you look at and say what is really going on in the building for the Silver and Black.
The Raiders team did not perform well against the Chiefs. On the offensive side, it looked like an offense that was completely lost and had no identity. For the defensive side, they just did not know what to do with the Chiefs' offense. They had no answers as well. The Chiefs just pieced up the Raiders' defense all game long. No matter if they were backed up, they drove up and down the field all game long.
Disconnection With the Raiders
Our Hondo Carpenter gave his thoughts on the Raiders' embarrassing loss to the Chiefs on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
To watch today's episode, view below.
"Coming into the game, the weakness the Chiefs had was defending the run," said Carpenter. "Down Brock Bowers, down Jakobi Meyers, down Kolton Miller, the logical thing is they are going to try to run the football. You are down your two best receivers."
"And you have a $6 million offensive coordinator, who is the highest paid in the NFL. And in the first quarter, they come out and they throw the ball eight times. They only had two rushing attempts, and only one with their sixth overall pick, Ashton Jeanty. On the day, Ashton ran six times for 32 yards."
"Pete [Carroll] said it was the plan, but they got behind. That does not make sense to me because in the first quarter, why would you throw 80 percent of your plays and not run the football? To me, this is a clear disconnect ... If that was the game plan, your offensive coordinator went away from it. You just picked him with the sixth overall pick for a reason ... You picked him, and by the way, you are going up against a team whose weakness is the rush. The Raiders look like they just cannot do anything.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this game.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss Raiders football.