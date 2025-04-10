Will Raiders Trade TE to AFC Foe?
All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers gives the Las Vegas Raiders a massive weapon in the passing game. A young player already at the top of the league for his position, while on a rookie deal -- not a bad situation.
It also allows the Raiders to look into trading former second-round pick Michael Mayer, who will be entering his third season in the league this year. Many in the media have been spinning the tires on who Mayer would be traded to, along with the price he would command.
Not only is Mayer young and capable in the right system, he is still on a rookie deal.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word on Sports wrote that the Baltimore Ravens, one of the best teams in the league and best run organizations, could be a viable candidate.
"The Raiders are already open to trading him since they’re building a new regime under head coach Pete Carroll, so he no longer fits into that system," wrote Palacios. "Originally selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the former Notre Dame product had one of the most unproductive double seasons in the league.
"It’s no wonder the Raiders are moving on to greener pastures. Bowers is more than capable of becoming their starting tight end after the team got him in last year’s draft. Despite the slow start, Mayer does have the size and abilities to be a reliable blocker for a team that needs him for their ground game. The tight end won’t start for his next team, but he’s a capable pass catcher that a team could take a chance on to see if they could revive his career.
"Mayer is still on a rookie contract as well, so that’s one thing to remember for teams looking for a quick answer. With that, these two contenders could use his services to upgrade their offense."
Ravens On SI's Jarrett Bailey didn't shoot down the idea.
"Mark Andrews could be the subject of a draft-day trade after an up-and-down season concluded with him dropping the ball, both figuratively and literally, against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs which led to the Ravens being sent home," he wrote. "On top of that, Isaiah Likely took clear steps forward and is more than ready to become the No. 1 tight end in the offense. ... Should the Ravens want to make the trade, they could send Andrews to Vegas in exchange for Mayer, as well as an exchange of draft picks."
Be sure you follow us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr, and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.