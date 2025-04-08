Ravens Predicted to Trade for Star Tight End
The Baltimore Ravens have been centered around trade rumors regarding the tight end position. Mark Andrews could be the subject of a draft-day trade after an up-and-down season concluded with him dropping the ball, both figuratively and literally, against the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs which led to the Ravens being sent home.
On top of that, Isaiah Likely took clear steps forward and is more than ready to become the No. 1 tight end in the offense. And while the majority of talks involving the Ravens and tight ends has been centered around trading Andrews, one analyst believes Baltimore could actually trade for a tight end.
Anthony Palacios of Last Word On Sport says the Ravens should be in on Las Vegas Raiders tight end Michael Mayer.
"It’s no wonder the Raiders are moving on to greener pastures. Bowers is more than capable of becoming their starting tight end after the team got him in last year’s draft," Palacios writes.
"Despite the slow start, Mayer does have the size and abilities to be a reliable blocker for a team that needs him for their ground game. The tight end won’t start for his next team, but he’s a capable pass catcher that a team could take a chance on to see if they could revive his career. Mayer is still on a rookie contract as well, so that’s one thing to remember for teams looking for a quick answer. With that, these two contenders could use his services to upgrade their offense," he continued.
Mayer is all but certainly getting traded by the Raiders. He was selected with the 35th overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. In two seasons with the Raiders, he has 48 catches and two touchdowns. Should the Ravens want to make the trade, they could send Andrews to Vegas in exchange for Mayer, as well as an exchange of draft picks.
