The Biggest Source of Optimism Surrounding the Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders will have their work cut out for them this season. They are coming into the season with a new look and a much improved team. But they will have to prove that this team is different and that they can win games consistently in the National Football League. The Raiders are now led by veteran head coach Pete Carroll. The toughest challenge for the Raiders comes in the AFC West. The Raiders are looking to contend in the division.
This season, everyone is going to have their eyes on the AFC West. The AFC West is the toughest division in all of football. All the teams have legendary coaches who all know what it takes to win at the NFL level. And they also all know each other well from all the match-ups they had in the past. They will now face each other twice a season.
Many are not giving the Raiders any chance to win the AFC West next season. The Raiders did not win any games in the division last season, and they would like to change that in 2025. The AFC West, in many people's eyes, is the best division in football heading into the new season. The Raiders have made a lot of different moves this offseason to ensure they have a chance to win games in the AFC West.
Raiders AFC West Prediction
The division is packed with notable players at the quarterback position. For the Raiders you have veteran quarterback Geno Smith looking to dethrone the Chiefs in his first season as well. For the Chiefs, you have the best quarterback in the NFL in Patrick Mahomes. For the Chargers, you have Justin Hubert. And for the Broncos, you have a young, talented quarterback, Bo Nix.
One analyst is giving the Raiders a good chance in the division in 2025.
"The second place team in the division, the Las Vegas Raiders, who will be in the playoffs," said Nick Wright on First Things First. "Geno Smith is an above-average NFL quarterback. You go from Antonio Pierce to a future Hall of Fame coach in Pete Carroll. You add Ashton Jeanty. You have year two, Brock Bowers. I think this is an offense that can cook. They are going to need to because defensively, they are going to struggle.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.