How One Raiders Division Rival Is Pulling All the Stops
Next season, everyone is going to have their eyes on the AFC West. The AFC West next season can potentially be the toughest division in all of football. All the teams have legendary coaches who all know what it takes to win at the NFL level. And they also all know each other well from all the match-ups they had in the past. They will now face each other twice a season.
Many are not giving the Las Vegas Raiders any chance to win the AFC West next season. The Raiders did not win any games in the division last season, and they would like to change that next season. The AFC West, in many people's eyes, is the best division in football heading into the new season. The Raiders have made a lot of different moves this offseason to ensure they have a chance to win games in the AFC West.
One of the biggest, if not the biggest, moves for the Silver and Black this offseason was trading for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. Smith brings a lot of value to the Raiders, and the quarterback play will be improved next season. That is something the Raiders have not had over the last few seasons. Smith brings great leadership and can handle any offense that the Raiders will use next season.
But the Denver Broncos head coach, Sean Payton, is pulling off all the stops to make sure he gets an upper hand on the division, and he wants to win the AFC West next season.
Our Hondo Carpenter and Attorney Jonathan Schopp talked about one move that the Broncos made that no one is talking about on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Folks, we know who is in this division. This is a big division, as you know," said Schopp. "A lot of coaches, a lot of success, a lot of Super Bowls. What is Sean Payton doing? Do not sleep on Sean Payton. Went out and got a very tall tight end with a basketball background. I believe, I think the guy played 50-something snaps, that's it in college."
"If that sounds familiar, that is basketball size, and of course, we are thinking about Jimmy Graham. So, there is a lot of attention on Kansas City, plenty of attention on the Chargers ... let us not sleep on the Broncos."
