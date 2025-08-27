Why Amari Cooper's Full-Circle Journey Is Significant For Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders made a massive move earlier this week. The Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. Cooper was a free agent at the end of last season and has been wanting all offseason long to get signed. Now Cooper will reunite with the Raiders, who drafted him back in the 2015 NFL Draft, with the 4th overall pick. Now, Cooper will bring his veteran presence back to the Silver and Black.
The Raiders showed interest in Cooper early in the offseason, but both sides went their separate ways until now. They were able to get a deal done, and it gives Cooper a chance to play in a good system, with good coaches, and a good veteran quarterback. This is a move that the Raiders needed to make to make sure they add another veteran presence in the wide receiver room. Cooper is also a great leader and can help the young wide receivers as well.
Amari Cooper
Cooper will now come in and make sure he gets to work by learning the playbook. That is something that is going to be a challenge with the team as they are set to kick off the season a week from Sunday. But knowing that Cooper is a veteran and a smart player, he knows how to pick up offenses quickly. It is also going to be important for Cooper to build chemistry with all his new coaches and teammates.
"Amari Cooper has come full circle," said Mike Florio on Pro Football Talk. "He was traded from the Raiders, to the Cowboys, to the Browns, to the Bills. No one signed him as a great agent, and now the Raiders have. Ten years after he was the fourth overall pick in the draft, Amari Cooper is back. Look, I felt like it was just a matter of time. And if you are not going to offer me the kind of money that I am used to making, why am I going to show up for training camp? Why am I going to be there for the preseason? I will stay in shape, and I will just wait.
"He shows up and signs with the Raiders. An interesting move for them in a time when they got a guy in Jakboi Meyers, who wants out because he does not like the last year of his contract."
