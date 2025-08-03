Raiders Rookie Is Prepared to Be Moved Around
Las Vegas Raiders head coach Pete Carroll always makes sure that if he starts building something for an NFL team, it has to start with the offensive line. That is something that Carroll has been big on throughout his coaching career.
Carroll likes to run the ball as well, so that can have something to do with it. And Carroll made sure this offseason, the Raiders had the best possible protection heading into 2025.
The Raiders brought in a veteran on the offensive line, and they also drafted some offensive linemen in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders want to make sure they are creating competition in multiple positions, but especially on the offensive line. For the Raiders, it has been about getting players who can play multiple positions on the offensive line.
One of the Raiders' 2025 draft picks was offensive lineman Caleb Rogers. Rogers was excited to join the Silver and Black, and he knew that he could be put in different positions on the offensive line.
"That was something I told them to do the whole draft process. Any team I met with, I said, I'm a five-stop shop, tackle, guard, center, wherever you want to put me," said Rogers. "I play tackle all college, and that's the type of player I want to be. I want to be someone that they can lean on me no matter where they need me to be. So, same thing every now and then I'll hop in and tackle during some indie reps if they reps if they need me to, or if someone needs a rep."
"That's the thing they need me at the least right now, but I still want to be available for it, so nothing's going to be a shock to me. If someone goes down tomorrow and they say, Caleb needs play right tackle, let's ride. Let's do it. And so, I really appreciate them continuing to use me in that aspect. It's allowing me to grow moving from center to guard."
"You can take those guard mechanics to center, and also playing both of them allows you to understand what each person needs from each other. So when I'm playing center, I'm like, okay, so a guard really needs to do more of that to help my center. The same thing, when I'm at guard, I really need to do that to help my center. So, same thing."
