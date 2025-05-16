What Will Caleb Rogers' Role With Raiders Look Like?
The Las Vegas Raiders want to be a completely different offense next season. The offense last season was not good at all for many reasons. But heading into the 2025 season, the Raiders are going in the right direction, especially on the offensive side of the ball.
New head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have made many moves this offseason to put the offense in the best position to be successful.
Everyone will be talking about the move they made for veteran quarterback Geno Smith and how they got him in a trade. Or how now they got the best running back in the 2025 NFL Draft, Ashton Jeanty. Those are great moves for the Silver and Black. But the moves that people will not really talk about are at the offensive line positions.
The Raiders beefed up the offensive line as well this offseason to go along with the young talented players they already have up front. One thing we know about Carroll is that he likes building his offense, starting with the offensive line and making sure he has the best protection for his quarterback.
Our Hondo Carpenter talked about rookie guard Caleb Rogers and his role for the Raiders on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"The next guy I want to talk to you guys about is Caleb Rogers, the youngster, the rookie. He is going to make the roster," said Carpenter. "Now here is where you get to some position flexibility. The Raiders see him as an interior offensive lineman. That is what he is, but he plays tackle. So, does a guy like him on the roster allow us to keep five? Now, I think you would have kept five anyway."
"But now you really have four tackles. And then if you need a Meredith, Parham, Cappa, you've got plenty of guards and he is a guard. So, if there are plenty of injuries at tackle and you have to move him over, you are still okay, you have three guards. Just think about that."
"Caleb Rogers brings a really unique skill set. He is a show up to work and let us go guy. He has a really interesting personality, good kid. Salt of the earth kid. He is a scrapper now. Athletic, scrapper, fighter, he got some JPJ in him."
