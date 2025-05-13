Analyst Underestimates Raiders Heading Into 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to start going in the right direction in 2025. They are not just trying to have a better record than they had last season but they are trying to get back to the playoffs.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek made it clear when they came to the Raiders that they are trying to win right away and not wait a year or two to get things going. And the mindset has been shown all offseason long. The Raiders went out and made moves both in free agency and in the 2025 NFL Draft which states they are coming next season.
The Raiders had a disappointing 2024 campaign but with a much-improved offense and coaching staff, the Silver and Black have a lot of people talking about them as we get closer to the season. If there is one head coach who knows how to get things going for a franchise, it is Pete Carroll. Anywhere he has gone, he has been able to bring success to that team.
But one prediction is not buying the new look Raiders and all the hype around the team heading into the 2025 season.
Ayrton Ostly of USA Today predicts that the Raiders' record for the 2025 season will be 6-11. Only two more wins than last season.
"We fully expect Las Vegas to take a step forward on both sides of the ball but especially on offense. Bringing in Smith and Jeanty as well as Kelly as the offensive coordinator should yield solid results; they should be better than 29th in the NFL in scoring this season," said Ostly.
"The downside for Las Vegas is they're in one of the toughest divisions in the league. The other three AFC West teams all made the playoffs in 2024 and all have more reason to improve than not this year."
"Las Vegas will also play the AFC South and NFC East due to the NFL's rotating schedule. Road matchups against the Texans, Eagles and Commanders could be tough, even with an improvement on offense."
The Raiders still have to prove that they can go out there and win games. But with the new coaching staff, you can see the Raiders being a much-improved football team in 2025.
