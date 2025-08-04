WATCH: Raiders Rookie Cam Miller Speaks Following Training Camp
HENDERSON, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders have their quarterback position all but figured out, as Geno Smith is the clear starter and Aidan O'Connell is the clear backup. The Raiders added quarterback Cam Miller to help solidify their group of quarterbacks beyond Smith and O'Connell.
Although there is a clear gap between O'Connell and Miller, the rookie has shown signs that he can develop into a serviceable quarterback in the league.
Miller spoke following training camp.
You can watch the entire interview below:
Following mini camp, Raiders defensive end Malcolm Koonce spoke to the media. We have a partial transcript below.
Q: Despite the change in the coaching regime, you did mention that you get PG still, and also Rob Leonard, so what does that mean to you? Just as you kind of come back, that you're able to build again with the same coaches that you did have.
Koonce: "It definitely feels great. It feels great like, the comfortability level, like you're being around coaches or guys that know you, know your strong suits and know how to use you and stuff. So, that's one reason why I came back."
Q: What was the process for you to get to this point? I remember you told me it was a battle last year. Did you have to figure something out, was it someone you talked to that got you to a point where you could be over it and ready to move on?
Koonce: "Oh yeah, it was a process. But like, I knew I was going to get healthy eventually. I'm going to start running. I'm going to be playing football soon. So like, it wasn't like, I don't know, I was down and dumps. I knew eventually everything's going to blow over."
Q: How tough was it to watch games?
Koonce: " It was pretty tough. It was definitely tough being in the building, seeing the guys knowing you can't really help. So, I mean, you can be there for moral support, but not physically help. So that definitely sucked."
Q: The D-line unit is very united. You see that group go together. How cool was it seeing Jonah Laulu receive those kinds of opportunities and take advantage?
Koonce: "Oh, it's dope. It's dope watching him ball. I think he's a great player. He's a great guy. So definitely watching him grow and stuff like that was amazing, and he's still growing."
