Film Study: Raiders QB Cam Miller
The Las Vegas Raiders selected North Dakota State quarterback Cam Miller in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.
Needing to improve at quarterback, General Manager John Spytek added an underrated prospect at the most important position in football. Miller is a two-time FCS national champion and the all-time leading passer in NDSU history.
While FCS quarterbacks do not always translate, the Raiders do not need Miller to turn into a star, as Geno Smith will hold down the QB spot for a few years. Miller will be an intriguing backup with a chance to stick in the league for a long time.
So, what are the Raiders getting in Miller? Let’s dive into the film to find out.
For this exercise, we will watch Miller’s game against Colorado, when he introduced himself to the college football world on the national stage.
The first thing that stands out about Miller is his football IQ and pocket presence. He can stand in the pocket and make multiple reads before finding an open option.
Miller has a smooth, compact throwing motion. He delivers a tight spiral and has impressive ball placement. It was slightly shocking that he lasted in the draft as long as he did.
Miller is a natural passer. He puts the ball in places only his receivers can find it with some solid zip on his throws.
Another impressive element about Miller’s game is his mobility. He is a true dual-threat quarterback and can do some serious damage with his legs.
The Raiders will enjoy using Miller on RPOs whenever he gets game action, likely in the preseason.
Some of the reasons Miller fell in the draft were his measurables. He is not the biggest quarterback at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, and he does not have a notably strong arm.
Teams often opt for quarterbacks with developable physical traits, and Miller is not gifted in that regard.
Miller could compete with Aidan O’Connell for the backup quarterback job. If not, he will be one of the top emergency third quarterbacks in the league.
Raider Nation will enjoy seeing Miller throw during the preseason, and it would not be surprising to see his name make headlines during training camp. The Raiders shored up their quarterback need in a big way this offseason.
