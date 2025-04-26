How Cam Miller Fits with the Las Vegas Raiders
John Spytek and the Las Vegas Raiders entered the NFL Draft, needing to add talent for multiple positions. While the Raiders addressed most of their pressing needs within the first four rounds of the draft, they continued to add talent in the later rounds.
The Raiders felt this draft had plenty of depth, and their picks in the later rounds confirmed this belief. While many teams' draft strategies start to dwindle in the later rounds, Spytek and the Raiders added players who have the potential to impact the team immediately or down the road.
Kyle Crabbs of the 33rd Team said, "North Dakota State Bison quarterback Cam Miller projects as a developmental quarterback at the NFL level. He’ll need to learn how to balance his tight window and aggressive throws after having success doing so as a productive starter at the FCS level," Crabbs said.
"He’s got a winning pedigree, a toughness about him, and a likable ability to win outside of structure when needed. However, the arm talent will put him on a developmental curve that will be hard to anticipate, as he doesn’t have the most powerful arm or pristine accuracy. Miller has the floor of a backup quarterback as he assimilates into his next offense, but he has enough athleticism and field vision to potentially be a gem."
According to Pro Football Focus, the Raiders selected an accurate quarterback with plenty of upside that they can take their time developing. He is pro-style quarterback that may be a quality addition to the Raiders' group of quarterbacks.
"Miller plays a clean brand of football and posted a 92.6 passing grade from a clean pocket in 2024. He also avoided negative plays at a good rate, with a 12.2% negative play rate that ranks in the 91st percentile for the position. However, his below-average arm strength could cap his ceiling, projecting him more as a backup at best," PFF said.
The Raiders continued to approach the draft in a responsible manner, adding talent in every round. The Raiders' roster still has a ways to go, but it has undoubtedly improved.
