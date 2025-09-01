How Practice Squad Addition Impacts Raiders QB Depth
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to the East Coast to take on their AFC rival, the New England Patriots. This game will open up the season for both teams, and they will both look to get off to a good start.
The Raiders will look to change things up this time in the East Coast, because they have not been good in games played on that side of the country. This is a new Raiders team with a lot of confidence going into the 2025 season.
Raiders Roster Moves
The Silver and Black also made some roster moves on Monday ahead of their Week 1 game. The Raiders signed linebacker Brian Asamoah II and quarterback Jeff Driskel to the practice squad. The Silver and Black also let go of linebacker Matt Jones and safety Trey Taylor.
Adding Asamoah and Driskel gives the Raiders options at positions that the team has questions about, especially with depth. The Raiders' linebacker room is filled with three starting players who are veterans. After that, the room is filled with a lot of young, talented players. If any of the starting linebackers go down during the season, this is where these moves will come to play. The linebacker position is going to be watched closely.
Driskel gives the Raiders a veteran quarterback who can possibly serve as the emergency quarterback. The Raiders lost backup quarterback Aidan O'Connell in the team's last preseason game. That was a huge loss for the Raiders, because they believe that O'Connell is a good backup to have on their roster.
They also signed quarterback Kenny Pickett last week. They also have rookie quarterback Cam Miller, but the Raiders feel like he is not ready just yet, and they want to take their time developing him as a quarterback.
Head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek have made it clear that if they can make a move to make the team better overall, that is the move they will make. That is what they have done all offseason, and we will see if there are still more moves to come.
The Raiders take on the New England Patriots this Sunday to kick off the Pete Carroll era.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more!
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.