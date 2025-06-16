Breaking Down Raiders' Projected 53-man Roster
The Las Vegas Raiders have made all the right decisions and moves this offseason to set up their franchise up for success in 2025.
The Silver and Black hired a veteran head coach in Pete Carroll, who will bring his experience of winning football to the Raiders and his leadership. He will also give the Raiders a coach who will bring stability, which they have been looking for since their move to Las Vegas.
They also hired new general manager John Spytek who does an excellent job of finding talented players and who will find the right players for the Silver and Black. We have already seen this offseason what these two are trying to do with the Raiders.
Sooner, the Raiders will start training camp and that is when they will start making their 53-man roster. For players, training camp can be a place where they make the team or do not.
Our Hondo Carpenter gives his prediction of what the 53-man roster on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast.
"I had three specialists. Three quarterbacks, which is an anomaly, but I talked about that at length, and I do not think they can hide Cam Miller for an entire year," said Carpenter. "Running backs, I had them keeping four. Wide receiver, I had them keeping six. There is one wide receiver I did not same, but I will tell you why. I had the 53rd spot up for grabs. If I had to pick, I think the last spot in the 53 roster will go to another wide receiver, and this will take the Raiders to six wide receivers. And that sixth one is Collin Johnson."
"That 53rd spot, if someone really shines ... I think that 53rd spot is up for grabs. Then I got four offensive tackles, which is a luxury. You can make the argument that they are only going to keep three, which is traditional, but unless someone makes them a really good offer, they will keep four. Interior offensive linemen, I have them keeping five."
"I have them keeping three tight ends, four defensive ends, five defensive tackles, six cornerbacks, four safeties, and six linebackers ... I have them keeping 25 offensive players, 25 defensive players, and three special teams specialists."
