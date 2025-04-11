Raiders Select UCLA LB in Round 2 of Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders have the 2025 NFL Draft coming up in a couple of weeks, and this is where they can fill in the rest of the roster or areas they still have not addressed this offseason. The Raiders will look to have another solid draft class under the new regime of head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Spytek.
The Silver and Black will be at the top of almost every round of the draft. If the Raiders make the right picks, it can give them an extra boost they need for the 2025 season. Carroll and Spytek will be in their first draft as members of the Raiders organization. They will also get help from Raiders minority owner Tom Brady, who will be in his first draft ever.
It is going to be interesting to see what route the Raiders will take in the draft. Will it be more of an offensive draft or more of a defensive draft? The Raiders will have their options open on what players they take.
One position that the Raiders will look to address in the draft is the linebacker position. They did address the position in free agency, but they are still looking to add another linebacker who is younger and can fit their defense.
Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic has the Raiders selecting a linebacker in the second round of the draft. He has the Silver and Black selecting Carson Schwesinger out of UCLA with the 37th overall pick.
Schwesinger has been climbing draft boards and the Raiders can take him in the second round because if they wait, he will likely not be their in the 3rd round.
"Schwesinger went from walk-on to All-American at UCLA. He’s a human bloodhound, pairing elite instincts with an understanding of blocking schemes and run tracks," said NFL analyst Lance Zierlein.
"The pursuit speed is average but his play recognition helps him play fast. He’s undersized and takes the worst of it when blockers get on top of him, but he’s a good athlete in coverage. He’s also a sound technician as an open-field tackler and bona fide standout on special teams. Schwesinger was a starter for only one season, but his instincts, athleticism and competitiveness help him project as a future starter either inside or as a 4-3 Will linebacker."
