Raiders Recent 7-Round Mock Draft
The Las Vegas Raiders new regime that features new head coach Pete Carroll and new general manager John Spytek will be drafting their first draft class as members of the Raiders franchise in a couple of weeks.
The 2025 NFL Draft features a lot of players with talent that the Silver and Black can draft to make their team better for the 2025 season and beyond.
Raiders minority owner Tom Brady will also be a helping hand in the draft. He will share his insights with Carroll and Spytek.
Pro Football Network released their seven-round mock draft and here are the players they had the Raiders taking.
6) Las Vegas Raiders - Ashton Jeanty, RB, Boise State
"Nobody is better to lead the attack than Jeanty. The 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up is a bona fide blue-chip prospect and generational talent," Reese Decker of Pro Football Network. "He is a dynamic playmaker who possesses elite contact balance, remarkable power and durability, dangerous top-end speed, and the ability to flip the field on a single cut. He has the ability to be an instant game-changer and a foundational piece for a rebuilding organization. Jeanty is an X factor."
37) Kenneth Grant, DT, Michigan
The Raiders beef up the defensive line with Grant. Grant is an athletic defensive tackle that can bring his explosiveness to a defensive line that features Maxx Crosby Christian Wilkins. Grant is a first round talent and the Raiders get him in the second round.
68) Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State
Raiders get potential their No. 2 wide receiver with selecting Noel. Noel will be a great pairing with Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers because of his versatility.
108) Quincy Riley, CB, Louisville
Riley is a good cornerback that the Silver and Black can develop. He brings a good competitive edge. With his athleticism and speed he will fit in Patrick Graham's defense.
143) Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR, Tennessee
Thornton is a big size wide receiver that has the ability to take the top off of defenses. Raiders get their deep threat with Thornton.
180) Nick Nash, WR, San Jose State
Nash was one of the best receivers in college football last season. Nash can go up and catch the 50-50 balls. Nash can battle for the No. 3 receiver on the Raiders roster.
213) Max Brosmer, QB, Minnesota
Raiders finally get their quarterback in the 6th round. Brosmer will be a work in progress with the Silver and Black. He has a strong arm and uses his legs to get out of the pocket.
215) Cody Lindenberg, LB, Minnesota
Lindenberg brings much needed depth at the linebacker position. Lindenberg can develop and see if he can break the roster after training camp.
222) Caleb Rogers, OT, Texas Tech
Rogers brings depth as well to the offensive line with the Raiders final pick of the draft.
