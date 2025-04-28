The Raiders' Plan for Newest OL Additions
The Las Vegas Raiders had a productive NFL Draft that added talent but did so responsibly, without reaching for players. John Spytek found creative ways to address the Raiders' biggest roster needs, including at running back, wide receiver and along their offensive line.
Las Vegas has had one of the worst rushing attacks in the league over the past two seasons. However, after starting four different running backs over the past two seasons, the Raiders address arguably the ground game's most pressing issue: the Raiders' offensive line.
The Raiders traded down twice in the middle rounds of the NFL Draft. Then, they added offensive linemen Caleb Rogers and Charles Grant.
After also adding two offensive linemen early in last season's draft, general manager John Spytek explained his plan for both at the team's post-draft press conference.
"We really see Caleb [Rogers] trying to work in on the inside spots. And so, the chance to get Charles [Grant] to be a tackle, we'll find out if he can play on both sides. He played a lot of left tackle and looked really good doing that," Spytek said.
"We're just trying to get as much flexibility as we can and kind of spread the wealth and let the guys compete in the spot where they really can get a good look and all that. So, when these guys come in, they're going to get a great look."
Spytek noted that the team will not take their time with the two offensive linemen they just added in the draft. Spytek has made it known he is aiming for a more competitive locker room, letting the rookie offensive linemen comptete, potentially for a starting or rotational spot would help.
"We do not hold them back and keep them out of the out of the fire. We're going to put them in there right away and let them see where they stack up and make sure that the competition is really the theme that they're living with. And so, with Caleb, I'm looking right off the bat as him being an inside guy and Charles being outside guy," Spytek said.
