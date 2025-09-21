Overlooked Raiders Contributor Has Carved Out Multiple Roles
The Las Vegas Raiders still need roster help. However, they are more than set at one position.
On the Up and Up
The Raiders did all they could to add depth to their roster over the offseason, adding several veterans in free agency. Still, they have already seen some of their returning players on both sides of the ball make an impact this season.
Earlier this week, as the Raiders prepared for their road matchup against the Washington Commanders, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly shared his thoughts on Raiders running back Dylan Laube. The second-year back provides value on offense and special teams.
“Well, I don't think my impression has changed at all. When I got here, you could just tell he had an amazing work ethic. You could tell all the players on the team really respected him because of how he takes care of himself in the weight room, how he attacks the meeting room, how he attacks special teams,” Kelly said.
“I had heard all about him. He was a superstar at the FCS level at New Hampshire, and rightly so, because he's a heck of a football player. But when I got here, I kind of expected what I saw, and that’s a guy who's got an amazing work ethic to go along with a lot of talent. I think he can continue to play in this league for a long time because he embraces any role you give him.
Kelly noted the diversity in Laube's skill set and how it has benefitted the Raiders through the first two games of the season.
“There's nothing too big or too small for him. You want him to be on special teams and rush the punter, then he'd love to do that. You want him to be a kick returner, he'd love to do that. You want him to be a third-down back, he'd love to do that," Kelly said.
"If we told him, hey, we're going to switch and you go play defense, he’d be like, alright, where do you want me to play? I mean, he's, he's got that type of mindset. So, you need guys like that. He's a glue guy on this team. And I think all teams need people like Dylan on their team.”
