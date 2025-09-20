Raiders' Defense Aims to Climb Higher vs. Commanders
The Las Vegas Raiders' defense has been the strength of the team through the first two weeks of the regular season.
Raiders Defense Continues to Grow
The Raiders' defense entered the season with several questions surrounding it. Entering Week 3, Las Vegas' defense has only allowed a combined six points in the second half of the first two games of the season.
Before Friday's practice, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll explained why the unit has played well so far this season.
"A couple things. One, is the belief that the guys have that is really strong, that the game isn’t over, and no matter what the score is, that we know we are trying to be a great finishing team. That's what we set out from the beginning, knowing all these games come down to the end so much of the time. I think it's also a sign of really, really keen adjustments," Carroll said.
Carroll also noted that a part of the reason the Raiders' defense has played so well in the second half, is the adjustments that Raiders Defensive Coordinator Patrick Graham has successfully made over the first two weeks of the season.
"And I think Patrick [Graham] has done a marvelous job with both games to get us turned in the right direction, to take advantage of what just happened, and then also use the game plan in a way that allows us to make it hard on the opponent in the second half. I'm really proud of that, that stat coming out of the shoots here, to be able to play that good at the end of the games," Carroll said.
"And one of the field goals was kind of a desperation thing at the end. So, I know that that's a sign of the connected feeling that the fellas have, but also the connection from the staff and the communication that's happening. So, that's a strength."
After several seasons of already doing so, Graham has continued to get the most out of the Raiders defense. However, through two games this season, the Raiders' defense has looked improved in terms of the amount of points they have allowed.
Las Vegas' defense has remained the team's strength early this season, even though it was assumed the opposite would be true. The Raiders' defense has been overlooked so far this season, but the unit has produced so far.
