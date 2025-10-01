Why the Raiders Must Quickly Find Positive Momentum
Despite Ashton Jeanty and Maxx Crosby showing out for the Las Vegas Raiders against the Chicago Bears, their efforts were for naught as the Bears dropped the Raiders to a disappointing 1 - 3 start to their season.
Geno Smith's three interceptions immediately pop out as one of the biggest reasons why they lost this game, but a part of that blame deserves to go on their offensive line, their defense, and their coaching staff as well.
Team of the Week
Greg Auman is an NFL reporter as well as a sports writer for FOX Sports. He looked at how every player performed in week four and created a team of the week's best players. Jeanty's stellar performance granted him a spot on the team of the week, with hopefully, more soon to follow.
"This is what Las Vegas expected when it drafted Jeanty No. 6 overall -- 138 yards rushing and three total touchdowns, although it all came in a close loss to the Bears. Jeanty had a 64-yard touchdown run and caught two short scoring passes", said Auman.
Jeanty may have had his breakout performance against the NFL's worst run defense, but it doesn't take away from the fact that the Raiders are losing steam fast. Jakobi Meyers' trade request before the season started may be upheld if the Raiders don't turn their season around quickly.
"He had more total offense (155 yards) Sunday than in his first three games combined, and three times as many touchdowns. If the Raiders can just get Geno Smith to stop throwing interceptions, they could have a fun team this season".
For the Raiders in 2025, their ceiling was a playoff berth if their offseason additions overperformed, given their talent level. At the bare minimum, their floor was a feisty team with an exciting offense that wouldn't rack up too many wins, but would be a thorn in the side for many teams expecting them to roll over.
At the moment, they are neither, and there are serious concerns for this roster moving forward. Their next few games are on the road against the Indianapolis Colts and then at home against the Tennessee Titans. With the way they're playing now, it wouldn't be a surprise if they go 0 - 2 in that stretch of time.
Follow us today on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and find all of our daily content.
Go visit our Facebook page to let us know your thoughts on how the Raiders can play better WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.