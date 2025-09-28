Key Details for Raiders’ Week Four Matchup
The Las Vegas Raiders have a lot of things going for them heading into their week four matchup against the Chicago Bears. The Bears are letting up a staggering amount of rushing yards in each of the games they've played in 2025, which spells out good news for Ashton Jeanty.
Despite their subpar record, the Raiders' slow offensive start hasn't stopped their pass catchers from having impressive starts to the season. Will that trend continue against the Bears' secondary, or will their rushing attack be the story of the game?
Key Details
Chris Bengel is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he went over key details and his predictions for every game happening in week four. For the Raiders and the Bears, he predicts the Bears will win off the back of Rome Odunze and the revamped Bears' passing attack.
"The Bears offense has shown flashes of upside thus far, but Rome Odunze has certainly shined the brightest. Odunze has racked up 16 receptions for 227 yards and four touchdowns, all of which are team-highs", said Bengel.
Breakout Player
So far in 2025, the Raiders have allowed big games from opposing wide receivers in every matchup they've had. That doesn't bode well for how they're going to contain Odunze, who has started to heat up after a quiet week one.
"The 2024 first-round pick has registered at least one touchdown in each of the team's three games and had 35-yard touchdown reception against Dallas last week. If Chicago can keep getting Odunze the ball, he could be poised for a breakout campaign this year".
Standing in Odunze's way are cornerbacks like Darien Porter or Eric Stokes, but I think the best way to take him out of the equation is to make Caleb Williams uncomfortable in the pocket. He's showcased a different level of play in 2025, but in Odunze's lone subpar performance, it was caused by the Minnesota Vikings' impeccable defense.
The Raiders have to try to recreate that pressure and defensive scheme as best they can if they're committed to taking Odunze out of the ball game. If they allow him to get loose on the field, they risk having to enter a shootout to win the game, and they don't want to go up against a Ben Johnson-led offense in seeing who can outscore the other.
Breakout Performance
"The 2025 first-round pick is averaging just 3.1 yards per carry and only has one rushing touchdown across three games. Jeanty is the type of back that thrives after contact and needs volume in order to be successful. It'll be interesting to see how the Raiders use him this week against a Bears team that doesn't possess a strong run defense".
There should be no confusion as to how involved Jeanty has to be in the Raiders' game plan for week four. The Bears' run defense is in the bottom ten of the NFL. There's no reason why this wouldn't be his breakout performance in front of his home crowd.
If the Raiders can't utilize Jeanty effectively in this game, I wouldn't even know how to proceed for the rest of the season. It might be a usage issue, or their offense line is historically bad. All I know is that he deserves a minimum of 20 carries in this game, and if he can't produce against one of the worst run defense units in the league, it may be time to panic for Raider Nation.
I hope it doesn't come to that, and I'm confident that Jeanty will have a breakout game. No offense to Javonte Williams or Jordan Mason, who are good players in their own right, but if they can have great games against the Bears' defense, why can't Jeanty?
Game Prediction
"The offense finally showed up as the Bears dominated the Cowboys last week. Now they'll hit the road against a team has struggled mightily through the first three weeks of the season. This is another spot where Caleb Williams could have a monster game and it won't be surprising if he does. The Bears can easily take this one".
The Bears may have looked like the more complete team over the past three weeks, but Bengel is underestimating the Raiders. I believe they can put together an offensive showing of their own, and if they utilize Brock Bowers better, the Raiders offense can hit a new gear.
