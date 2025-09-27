Raiders Need This Young Player to Shake Things Up
A lot is coming out of the Las Vegas Raiders' facilities about their start to the season. The Raiders, through three games, are 1-2 and are looking to get to 2-2 today.
The Silver and Black will host the Chicago Bears in a showdown of two head coaches in their first season with these two teams. That is going to be an interesting headline to watch in this game. The Raiders want to get it going in this one and make sure they are doing the right things to make sure they give themselves the best chance to come out on top.
The Raiders biggest struggle so far this season has been their offensive line. It has not been good at all. That is what is getting talked about. It has been two straight weeks of this unit not being able to get things going in the right direction. The Raiders are looking to make a change in that. Because we know in this league is if you do not have a good offensive line, your offense cannot really do much in both running the ball and passing it. That is where the Raiders are at right now.
The Raiders want to be able to do both, especially running the ball. But the offensive line has not opened up open lines for rookie running back Ashton Jeanty to be that playmaker that the Raiders drafted him to be. And for veteran quarterback Geno Smith, it has been hard for him to find his playmakers in the passing game. The offensive line had Smith running for most of the game last week. That is not going to work if they keep that up.
Raiders Offensive Line
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the Raiders offensive line in a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"Jackson Powers-Johnson in terms of his status, in terms of him playing, a lot of this is going to come down to him, his performance, his mentality," said Trezevant. "He has to go do it. But the Raiders are depending on him. Like they need him on the field. So he has to figure out, they have to figure it out. Whatever is happening, they have to figure it out with JPJ. They look different with him on the field.
