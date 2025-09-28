Raiders Enter Week 4 With Season-Saving Opportunity
The Las Vegas Raiders have not done a lot of winning over the past few seasons. Las Vegas has had its highs and lows, but it often seems like more lows than highs. Still, the Raiders are one of the most storied franchises in the National Football League.
Since moving to Allegiant Stadium, the Raiders are 19-24 at home. Their home record explains Las Vegas' lack of a true homefield advantage, as their limited home wins, in addition to other factors, often result in opposing fans outnumbering Raiders fans at Allegiant Stadium.
Just Win
For an organization synonymous with one of the most memorable quotes in sports history, the Raiders have not been a winning organization for some time. Part of the reason the Raiders hired Pete Carroll was for him to help them turn things around and get back to their winning ways of yesteryear.
However, for that to happen, the Raiders must create and maintain a solid homefield advantage. Las Vegas has one of the best stadiums in the NFL, as Allegiant Stadium provides the perfect atmosphere and surrounding for Raiders fans on gamedays.
Carroll knows that not only is homefield advantage valuable, but it also requires the Raiders to put a quality product on the field for fans to cheer for.
Once the Raiders make their home games enjoyable for their paying fans by winning more games, Raiders fans will support them even more than they already do.
As the Raiders return to Allegiant Stadium to face the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Las Vegas has a chance to take a step towards creating a homefield advantage this season. Earlier this week, before practice, Carroll explained the Raiders want a homefield advantage at Allegiant Stadium and beyond.
"Well, we're trying to create the advantage wherever we go, wherever we play, but we certainly could utilize winning here and getting our fans really jacked and allow them to be a factor. The noise factor is always something that you can count on when you get it going, so we have to play well," Carroll said.
"Obviously, in the past, they haven't, haven't played well enough to get their wins, but that was then, and this is now. We got to crank it up and see if we can get one this weekend and keep building from there."
