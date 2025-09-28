Raiders vs. Bears Live Thread
LAS VEGAS, Nev.--The Las Vegas Raiders face off against the Chicago Bears at home in Week 4, as both teams look to avoid a 1-3 start to the season.
Carroll's Turnaround
Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll has already hit several unexpected bumps in the road. Still, Carroll is ready for the challenge at hand.
"Well, I mean, this is kind of what I do, so I really embrace all of it. I like every aspect of it. I like the teaching part of it. I like the challenge part of it. Of course, it's all about sharing a whole way of looking at things, about always compete, and how we do all of that, it's a central theme in the program. And so there's a whole process to it, and we went through the early aspects of it, but it doesn't mean much early on,” Carroll said.
“They hear the words and they hear the thoughts, until we actually get out here and practice and work and have games to deal with and the issues that come up with games, wins and losses. So, I like every aspect of it,” Carroll said.
“To me, every bit of it is a challenge to compete and figure out how you can do something a little bit better, be curious to all of the things that are doing well and that aren't doing well and to try to put that all in perspective and make really good choices and get better and move forward.
Carroll also explained what he likes about the process of turning a team around on a personal level. Part of the reason Carroll is so respected is not just his resume, but his ability connect with his players. Carroll is known by many as a players' coach. That is not by accident.
“I also like that through the process, you get a chance to meet these guys, see them for the first time, start the process, and then see how they respond to the way that we do things, and then see how they respond to the games as we play it, and then to see how they respond to the games that go well and don't go well," Carroll said.
“Big wins can be just as challenging as big losses in the next week. And so, we're trying to understand how to master that mentality, and this week of practice tells me that we bounced right back in action, and so every bit of it is fun to me. So, I like it all."
Be sure to follow along with our live game thread throughout the contest.
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in on this and more.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.