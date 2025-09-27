Why Carroll and the Raiders Keep Trusting the Process
The Las Vegas Raiders hired Pete Carroll as their third head coach in the last three seasons. Las Vegas' front office hopes Carroll can steady what has been an inconsistent and underperforming Raiders team over the past few seasons.
Pete Carroll's Expertise
Carroll has helped several teams on the collegiate and professional levels, respectively, turn things around. He has been tasked with doing so again, this time with the Raiders. It could be his toughest ask yet, as Las Vegas' issues have been many years in the making.
Still, shortly before the Raiders' Week 4 matchup against the Chicago Bears, Carroll explained what he enjoys about helping turn teams around.
"Well, I mean, this is kind of what I do, so I really embrace all of it. I like every aspect of it. I like the teaching part of it. I like the challenge part of it. Of course, it's all about sharing a whole way of looking at things, about always compete, and how we do all of that, it's a central theme in the program. And so there's a whole process to it, and we went through the early aspects of it, but it doesn't mean much early on," Carroll said.
“They hear the words and they hear the thoughts, until we actually get out here and practice and work and have games to deal with and the issues that come up with games, wins and losses. So, I like every aspect of it. To me, every bit of it is a challenge to compete and figure out how you can do something a little bit better, be curious to all of the things that are doing well and that aren't doing well and to try to put that all in perspective and make really good choices and get better and move forward.
“I also like that through the process, you get a chance to meet these guys, see them for the first time, start the process, and then see how they respond to the way that we do things, and then see how they respond to the games as we play it, and then to see how they respond to the games that go well and don't go well.
