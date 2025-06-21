Goals for Raiders Offense in 2025
The Las Vegas Raiders enter the 2025 season with a revamped offense.
Pete Carroll and John Spytek took over and knew they needed to make serious changes if this team wanted to come close to a playoff appearance. They then overhauled many aspects of the roster.
Geno Smith takes over at quarterback, while Ashton Jeanty will be his top running back option. Additions like Raheem Mostert, Jack Bech, and Charles Grant could also play a factor.
The Raiders’ offense was quite poor last season, featuring arguably the worst rushing attack in the league and only a few pass-catching options.
With a new-look offense and a coaching staff primed to improve that side of the ball, what should the Raiders’ goals be?
Let’s identify three things that would make them a successful offense this upcoming season.
Run game consistency - The Raiders were last in the league in rushing yards per game and EPA per rush in 2024. They struggled to generate any success on the ground.
With Jeanty and Mostert now in the fold, and Carroll wanting to run the rock, the Raiders should be a better rushing attack next season.
Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly generated a strong ground game with Ohio State last season, something he can do again in Las Vegas. A healthier offensive line should help, too.
The Raiders do not have to be a top-five or 10 run game in the NFL, but if they can get up around the 15-19 mark, that would be a significant improvement.
Explosive plays - The best offenses in football can generate many plays of over 20 yards or more.
The Raiders had 50 such passing plays, which ranked 17th in the league, and just four rushing plays, which ranked third-last.
Jeanty should help create more explosive runs, which should help increase that number. Brock Bowers, Jakobi Meyers, and even Dont’e Thornton Jr. should create explosive plays through the air.
Creating explosive plays will make the Raiders a much better offense, and it will force defenses to reconsider how they defend them.
Red zone efficiency - Las Vegas ranked 26th in the league in red zone scoring percentage (48.9), scoring just 22 touchdowns inside the 20-yard line, ranking 29th.
Smith ranked 16th in the league in red zone touchdowns with 23, but led the league in red zone interceptions with five. That must improve now that he is leading the Raiders.
Jeanty should convert more red zone opportunities, and Kelly may want to use Bowers as a red zone target more often. Expect the Raiders to finish more drives next season.
