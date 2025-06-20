Is Raiders' Brock Bowers Best TE in the AFC West?
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers proved he is already one of the best players in the league at his position after just one season.
Bowers broke rookie records with 112 receptions and 1,194 yards, scoring five touchdowns along the way. Many already consider him to be the best tight end in the NFL.
He has a strong case entering his second season, as there could be a changing of the guard at that position. Some of the top tight ends in the league are getting older, and their best football is behind them.
The AFC West has some pretty strong tight ends, so where does Bowers stack up among them?
Let’s break down each team’s starting tight end and see how Bowers compares.
Kansas City Chiefs: Travis Kelce - Could we have seen the first sign of Kelce’s decline last season?
The 35-year-old failed to record 1,000 receiving yards for the second consecutive season, posting a career-low 823 yards and just three touchdowns. This was uncharacteristic of a player who consistently got open and wrecked defenses, despite being the first option.
Obviously, Kelce’s overall body of work bests Bowers’, as he has played 11 more seasons. However, if you’re deciding who you would rather have for the next five years, give me Bowers.
Denver Broncos: Evan Engram - The Broncos have a shiny new toy for their offense.
Engram, a two-time Pro Bowler, should give Denver stability at tight end. He has had a few solid seasons as a receiver, including a 114-catch year in 2023.
However, Engram has never eclipsed 1,000 yards in his NFL career, whereas Bowers achieved this feat in his first year. Engram is a good player with the ball in his hands, but Bowers has him beat in almost everything you want in a tight end.
Los Angeles Chargers: Tyler Conklin - Will Dissly is listed as the starter here, but Conklin offers more receiving upside.
You’d be hard pressed to find a football fan who would take Conklin over Bowers. No disrespect to him; he has carved out a nice career for himself as a former fifth-round pick.
Bowers’s only real competition for best tight end in the division is Kelce, and we could continue to see regression from him, as we have for the last few seasons.
Another year like last year could only solidify that spot for Bowers.
