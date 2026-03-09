Grading the Raiders' Addition of WR Jalen Nailor

Last offseason, the Las Vegas Raiders tried to add to their group of wide receivers by using two draft picks on the position. While the jury is still out on those players, Raiders general manager John Spytek chose to address the position with experience this offseason.

Raiders Add to Needy WR Corps

After watching their best wide receiver request to be traded both of the past two seasons, the Raiders ' group of wide receivers are primarily made up of Tre Tucker, Jack Bech, and Dont'e Thornton. That is not enough to consistently compete. The Raiders knew they had to add to the position.

Las Vegas had several problems on offense last season. A lack of a true, consistent threat from the Raiders' group of wide receivers was quietly one of the team's most significant issues. With the Raiders expected to draft quarterback Fernando Mendoza, becoming more explosive will be key.

The Raiders entered free agency with more money to spend than any other team in the National Football League. They have quickly upgraded their offensive line and group of pass-catchers in less than 24 hours. Adam Schefter recently reported that the Raiders signed receiver Jalen Nailor.

Raiders have agreed to terms with WR Jalen Nailor on a three year, $35 million deal including $23 million guaranteed, per Ken Sarnoff and Joe DiBenedetto of 1 Of 1 Agency," Schefter said.

How the Raiders plan to use Nailor remains to be seen. However, Raiders general manager John Spytek recently gave insight into how the Raiders view the wide receiver position. Nailor is likely just the first of many changes coming to Las Vegas' wide receiver corps.

Spytek and the Raiders front office likely plan to add a handful of pass-catchers to help Mendoza and offensive coordinator, Andrew Janocko.

“We're not going to be an offense where we just stick a guy and he's the number one guy on the outside. I also don't think there's many of those guys walking around on the face of the earth like you're talking about, the true X's,” Spytek said.

“So, if you're lucky enough to get one of them, you hold on to them for dear life. And if you don't, then you make it work with what you've got."

Overall, Nailor should become the best wide receiver the Raiders have on their roster. However, the position group needs more. It is currently unclear how Las Vegas' front office or Kubiak views Nailor's place in the offensive scheme. Yet the signing still quickly upgrades the position.

The Raiders still need to add several other wide receivers to complement Nailor, Tucker, and Bech. They would be wise to search for those receivers in free agency, while adding a receiver in the mid to late rounds of the draft. The more moves they make at receiver, the better this signing is.

Grade C+/B-