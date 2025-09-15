The 1 Way Geno Smith Has Already Earned Raiders' Trust
The Las Vegas Raiders may have made the most underrated move of the offseason, when they traded a third-round pick to the Seattle Seahawks in exchange for veteran quarterback Geno Smith. After just one week, it is clear he will fit well in Las Vegas.
Par for the Course
The Raiders started five different quarterbacks over the past two seasons. That is a recipe for disaster, regardless of team. Most of Las Vegas' struggles over the past two seasons would have been alleviated with better play calling and a better quarterback.
Las Vegas addressed both of those issues by trading for Smith and adding Chip Kelly as the team's offensive coordinator. Kelly marks the third offensive coordinator the Raiders have had in the last three seasons. Before practice this week, Kelly shared his thoughts on Smith.
“What Geno [Smith] did on [Sunday], and I think Pete [Carroll] was asked, was that a breakout game? I think that's what I've seen from Geno. That's what Pete's seen from Geno. Nothing Geno did last Sunday was surprising to anybody that's been here with him since we had OTAs, just because his command of what we do offensively is his football acumen is off the charts," Kelly said.
The conversations between drives of, 'We should do this, and what do you think about this?' Those conversations he's always spot on with those,” Kelly said.
“So, what I saw is what I anticipated. I think that is him. He's a 70%-completion guy. He very rarely puts the ball in harm's way. He always makes good decisions. So, I don't know if I could have more confidence," Kelly said.
"I've got the utmost confidence in Geno right now, we can call whatever we want, and I think he's going to find a way to execute, and he's going to make the right decision. Sometimes the right decision is to throw the ball away, but he'll make that right decision. Very rarely do I see Geno trying to force anything, and he didn't try to force anything last Sunday."
As the Raiders prepare to face the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday Night Football, they will need Smith to continue doing what he has done more times than not under Pete Carroll.
