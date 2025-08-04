Life is Never Dull Around Raiders' OC Chip Kelly
Las Vegas Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly is anything but predictable. His players love him and they are optimistic about what he brings to the table.
However, what is even more impressive is that when a player on defense notices that the game plan changes from one day to the next.
"We really don't know ever what he's about to throw at us, so it keeps us on our toes," defensive tackle Jonah Laulu said. "Then when we attack them, they come back the next day with something new. It's a great formula for success."
The Raiders are on their fifth offensive coordinator in four years due to the fact they changed head coaches so frequently. The circular door just kept shuttling in different coaches and systems and there was no continuity.
Until now.
Enter Kelly, the offensive coordinator who came over from Ohio State after leading them to a national title last season.
Kelly became a household name when he coached at Oregon from 2009-2012. He led the Ducks to a 46-7 record and an appearance in the national title game in 2010.
He is glad to be back in the NFL with his good friend and Raiders head coach Pete Carroll.
"This is such a good group to coach," Kelly said. "They want to be coached. They're thirsty for knowledge. When you go into the meeting room, there's a little buzz and there's an excitement. It's not like, 'Oh, God, we're in camp. What do we do here?' It's special when you get an opportunity to be on (an) NFL roster, and I think these guys are really taking advantage of it."
Offensive lineman Thayer Munford said Kelly is willing to make changes and scrap something if it does not look good on the field. He is not married to certain plays the team doesn't like to run. Nothing is forced down their throats.
"We're not pointing fingers at each other," Munford said. "We're here to bring each other up and push each other forward. Not every team's like this, either. I've been on a couple teams that you point at them, and they get down in the dumps and the next day they go to crap. This coach is different."
Kelly is entrusted to improve an offense that only averaged 303.2 yards per game last season. They traded for quarterback Geno Smith and drafted running back Ashton Jeanty. That put some gas in the tank and gives Kelly what he needs to jumpstart the previously lifeless Raiders' offense.
Smith, for one, is anxious to start playing for Kelly. They both embody the same ingredients.
"I think Chip has done a great job with implementing his style of play," Smith said. "We want to be tough, we want to be physical, we want to attack the line of scrimmage. ... We got a lot of great weapons on offense, so he's putting the guys in positions to make plays."
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and Instagram @HondoSr and weigh in on this take.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take