Why the Raiders' Unknown Breeds Optimism
The Las Vegas Raiders have done a whole 360 this offseason. After the season the Raiders had last year, a change needed to happen. That is exactly what this organization had done. The Raiders went out and got a head coach in Pete Carroll, who has a lot of experience with turning things around with teams that have been struggling. That is what the Raiders needed, and they have a lot to prove this season, and the players they got will go a long way to proving they can turn things around.
The Raiders also added a quarterback that is veteran quarterback in Geno Smith. And all the talk around the Raiders training camp is that Smith has come into the building and has been the leader. Smith has also been lights out in training camp. He has been a winner over the last couple of seasons, and he has proven he can lead a team to win a lot of wins. Smith can go down as the best 2025 addition for any team.
The Raiders offense is looking to take off in 2025. They added the right pieces around Smith. They got a running back in Ashton Jeanty, has is expected to be a good back this season. They got the best tight end in the NFL in Brock Bowers. The Raiders also added a veteran offensive coordinator in Chip Kelly, who will know what to do with the talent he has on the offensive side of the ball.
Chip Kelly Effect
Our Hondo Carpenter and Ezekiel Trezevant talked about the surprise of the Raiders offense on a recent episode of the "Las Vegas Raiders Insider Podcast."
"I do not think Raider fans have any idea what Chip Kelly is bringing to the table," said Carpenter. "I am excited for Raider fans to see it."
"Yes, especially when you take into consideration how the last few seasons have gone," said Trezevant. "Wins and losses come and go, but the last couple of years, it just seemed, you know, like they could use better coaching, especially on offense. It seems like, as much as the problem has been the roster, it has been coaching as well. I do not think that is going to be the issue here."
