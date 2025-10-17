1 Critical Matchup Will Determine Raiders vs. Chiefs
LAS VEGAS, Nev.-- The Las Vegas Raiders aim to march into Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday and leave with a win. For that to happen, the Raiders will have to do a better job of moving the ball down the field than they have over the first six weeks of the season.
Critical Matchup
The center position has been a hot topic of conversation for the Raiders this season. Meredith has manned the position since training camp after it was initially believed that Jackson Powers-Johnson would handle the position. Las Vegas' offensive line has been under a microscope since.
The Raiders' offensive line has gradually improved, most notably with Meredith. Following last Sunday's win over the Tennessee Titans, Raiders Head Coach Pete Carroll analyzed Meredith's performance.
"He was really solid. He's been solid throughout. There's times he gets in situations with enormous guys, and sometimes he's battling up against it. But most of that is we have to be right, to be really, really precise about the way we help each other and in our footwork and all that so we don't create the little voids in there that can give guys penetration opportunities. But he's doing really well. He's a really solid player for us," Carroll said.
After facing Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons, Meredith faces another challenge with Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones. Raiders' Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly noted how tough a task Meredith has on his hands.
"I think sometimes when you have a defensive end, you can slide protection to him or run away from him. But when the guy's smack-dab in the middle, that makes it really difficult. And [Jeffrey] Simmons is as good as I saw, and I said that last week,” Kelly said.
“And then not looking forward, and then everybody knows of Chris [Jones] and then the second week to go against one of the top interior defensive lineman league it's a challenge for all those guys. It's a challenge for Jordan [Meredith] and JPJ [Jackson Powers-Johnson] and for Dylan [Parham] on the inside there. And it's really similar to playing Simmons from one week to the next week. You don't get a little reprieve, so that's just part of the deal. I mean, he's a talented football player."
