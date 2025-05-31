The Raiders' Most Difficult Evaluation During Organized Team Activities
The Las Vegas Raiders' roster is much different from what it was at the end of last season. Change has been the theme of the offseason, as the Raiders will implement a wide array of changes this upcoming season.
Organized Team Activities give Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly a chance to analyze the offense as a whole. However, he noted that the offensive line is the most challenging position group to judge at this point in the offseason.
"It's the most difficult because there are no pads, and it's how are they picking up schemes, how are they working together. Are they making the right calls, are they identifying the defense in the proper manner so that we're on the right people? But it's almost like you're looking at their first two steps, and then after that, they're pulling out of it. And the D-line's, pulling out of it, too," Kelly said.
"There's times where Maxx [Crosby] will take two and then take a step and then just stop, because we're not in full pads, and you have to learn to practice in this format, because you're going to have to practice this way during the season also. You're not going to be in pads every day during the season."
Kelly credited the offensive line with progressing nicely through OTAs. While the Raiders still have plenty of work left, as they implement Kelly's scheme, he believes only so much can be gathered from early offseason workouts. The real test will come down the road when the Raiders face other teams.
"So, I think they're doing a good job from that standpoint, but you still can't get a full evaluation of them until you get a chance to see them in practice opportunities, whether it's against other teams, or in preseason games, or when we get the opportunity in the offseason. This offseason, we can't, but when we get back in late July and August, you'll be able to put pads on, and then we'll be able to see a little bit more on those guys," Kelly said.
The Raiders are expected to have a significantly improved offense this upcoming season. Las Vegas added running back Ashton Jeanty, as well as wide receivers Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech. This is a significant upgrade from what the Raiders' offense looked like last season.
Kelly has been given the tools to help bring the Raiders offense along from one of the worst in the league. The Raiders desperately need Kelly to succeed at a position that has undergone several changes over the past few seasons.
