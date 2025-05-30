WATCH: Raiders WR Coach Beatty Post-Practice Moments Ago
HENDERSON, NV-- The Las Vegas Raiders added several players to their skill positions this offseason. The Raiders added wide receivers Jack Bech and Dont'e Thornton in the NFL Draft to add versatility to the offense.
Following Organized Team Activities, Raiders' Wide Receivers Coach Chris Beatty spoke about a long list of topics.
You can watch the entire press conference below:
Raiders punter A.J. Cole spoke shortly after OTAs. We have a partial transcript of what he said below.
Q: You mentioned to a reporter that going into that three-day minicamp in Oakland, you thought this might be my last three days of football. Now here you are, here, all these years later. How's that feel, what do you think about what you think about this?
Cole: "Yeah, it feels unbelievable. I mean, I just feel like I'm on so much borrowed time. And I showed up to that minicamp and I really just felt like, 'This could be it, and I'm gonna go into every single one of these three days, and I'm gonna get all the juice I can.' And I've been trying to keep that same mentality. And yeah, I'm just on absolute borrowed time. I enjoy every single day. I don't think there's anybody that has more fun at work than I do. And so, yeah, it's just such a blessing."
Q: You're not calling IBM anytime soon?
Cole: "No, no, IBM, I'm never showing up."
Q: Where does Greg Olson fit in?
Cole: "I don't know, he's kind of like the kid that moved out and then comes back in. So, I don't know. He didn't mention me in his press conference the other day, and he apologized for that already. So yeah, I don't mention him either. That seems fair, right?"
Q: A lot of turnover upstairs, coaching staff, but Tom McMahon's back. What does it mean to have him back, but also the organization saying, "Hey, we believe in what the special teams guys are doing"?
Cole: "Yeah, I mean, I think that the special teams has produced the last couple of years, and I think that obviously this new regime saw that. I think from a continuity standpoint, I think it's huge. Me and him speak the same language; we've got so many things that we've sort of figured out through the years. We have a shorthand, and we understand each other. And I think that extends to the whole special teams, and kind of being able to build upon – we were pretty young on teams last year; we had a lot of rookies out there, and being able to build on that foundation into year two, I think it's going to give us a lot of flexibility. We're going to have more pitches that we can throw, and more creative things we can do."
