Raiders Who Could Be Fantasy Football Sleepers
Some dedicated football fans have already begun planning their fantasy football drafts.
Some have already drafted their teams months before the season begins in September. The most passionate fantasy football fans spend all year trying to find the right fits for a championship-winning team.
The Las Vegas Raiders will offer players high-end options for their fantasy teams, including running back Ashton Jeanty, tight end Brock Bowers, and wide receiver Jakobi Meyers.
However, the Raiders have a few players who could offer low-risk production in later rounds. The offense was transformed this offseason, so there could be several contributors.
But who are those sleepers?
Let’s identify three Raiders who could offer high upside late in fantasy drafts.
Wide receiver Dont’e Thornton Jr. - If you do not play in a points per reception league, Thornton would be an underrated option.
The fourth-round rookie out of Tennessee has been impressing the coaching staff throughout minicamp and OTAs, showing he may not be as raw as expected. He will compete for snaps as a depth receiver with explosive play upside.
Thornton could be the recipient of long touchdowns, making him a major stat sheet stuffer. It may not be a bad idea to grab him at the end of a draft or off the waiver wire.
Tight end Michael Mayer - Maybe Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly will utilize 12 personnel much better than Luke Getsy did.
They used it a lot last season, but Mayer missed six weeks and was not a factor when he was on the field. A year removed, Mayer could be the impact player he was expected to be after his impressive rookie season.
Mayer is a talented tight end in his own right. If he shares the field with Bowers, it will make life difficult on defenses, and he could be worth a late-round flex spot add.
Running back Raheem Mostert - A fantasy darling in the years he has been healthy, Mostert doesn’t offer RB1 or 2 upside, but he could be a good stash.
Mostert is a speed back who used to make explosive plays when he was in San Francisco and Miami. He will not be a lead back with Jeanty in the fold, but he should get a healthy amount of carries.
Like Mayer, Mostert could be a good late-round flex option because he still has some explosive runs left in the tank.
You can follow us on X @HondoCarpenter and IG @HondoSr and stay up to date on our coverage of the Las Vegas Raiders and their fantasy candidates.
Please let us know your thoughts and anything else on the Silver and Black and more when you like our Facebook page, WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.