Will Raiders’ Raheem Mostert Make Noise at Minicamp?
The Las Vegas Raiders knew that if they wanted to turn their franchise around, they had to address their offensive woes. They couldn't move the ball through the air or on the ground, and Pete Carroll knew that they had to get some players in free agency who could help them out.
Carroll must've taken a look at their roster and realized that their pass catchers were much better than their running backs, with a star in the making in Brock Bowers and a reliable wide receiver in Jakobi Meyers.
Those two are more talented than the combination of Sincere McCormick and Zamir White that was leading their running back room, so before the draft had even started, Carroll had the foresight to know that to turn this offense around, their ground game had to be addressed.
There were plenty of running backs available in free agency, but the Raiders opted to sign Raheem Mostert from the Miami Dolphins. He came in and was immediately the best running back they had on their roster, though he was injury-prone, and his 2024 production was worse than in 2023.
Still, there were plenty of reasons why the Raiders chose Mostert, and a big reason why was that, despite his age, his speed and jump cuts had not left his game yet. He gives them another way to run their offense as opposed to the traditional grit and grind running backs they had on their roster.
The draft came along, and the Raiders decided to double down on their focus at running back by drafting Ashton Jeanty. Admittedly, Mostert was never going to prevent them from drafting Jeanty, but now that they have both of them on their roster, they have one of the top running back duos in the NFL.
Jeanty will, of course, be the starter for the majority of the season. I wouldn't be surprised if Mostert gets more carries than people might initially expect. Cody Benjamin is a sports writer for CBS Sports, and he predicts that Mostert will make noise at Raiders minicamp later this summer.
"The Las Vegas Raiders are betting big on Ashton Jeanty at running back, spending the No. 4 overall draft pick on the Boise State product to be a do-it-all weapon for new coach Pete Carroll. Still, Jeanty is a rookie, and Mostert has toted the rock at the NFL level for a decade.
It's not unreasonable to think his fundamentals could earn him more reps than expected under the sage that is Carroll. And a lighter workload compared to his peak days with the Miami Dolphins might end up unlocking some of the home run speed that's propelled him in the past".
Unless Jeanty gets injured, there's no world where Mostert will be the starter over him. However, I do think it might be advisable to approach Jeanty's rookie year with a running back committee. They'll have Jeanty for plenty of years after this, but this is the only chance they get to pair him with Mostert.
