The State of the Raiders' WR Room After Recent Additions

The Las Vegas Raiders continue to spend their money in free agency despite being one of the most aggressive spenders on day one of free agency. Their offense needs a lot of work, and the new regime understands that, which is why they're going to continue to make moves.

Klint Kubiak getting his fullback in Connor Heyward was a good move to help out their rushing attack, but their wide receiver room still needs a lot of help. They made sure to give free agent Jalen Nailor a sizable contract to come to Las Vegas, but what other moves have they made to give their rookie quarterback plenty of pass-catchers?

A Seattle Connection

Dareke Young never got a chance to shine with the Seattle Seahawks, but he must've left an impression on Kubiak in his time there because he's bringing him along to Las Vegas. Young was primarily a special teams player in 2025, with him returning kickoffs ten times for 322 yards.

His longest return was a 60-yard play. I don't expect him to be a major part of their passing attack for Fernando Mendoza in his rookie season, but that's another receiver the Raiders are adding to what was one of the weakest units in football last season.

Nov 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jalen Nailor (1) runs for a gain during the fourth quarter against the Chicago Bears at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-Imagn Images | Brad Rempel-Imagn Images

Nailor was one of their big splash signings, and he never got the target share he deserved with the Minnesota Vikings due to their top two receiving options being so dominant. He won't run into that problem in Las Vegas, where he can compete with Tre Tucker in the offseason to see who will be their leading receiver. It ultimately comes down to Mendoza's preferences and who can execute more in Kubiak's offense.

It's important to note that the top target in their passing attack should be Brock Bowers. He's their most talented pass-catcher, and even if Kubiak is bolstering their wide receiver room, he needs to see the majority of targets in each game he's available.

Dec 28, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) warms up before the game against the New York Giants at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Finally, these recent signings paint a cloudy future for the young wide receivers drafted by John Spytek in last season's draft cycle. Dont'e Thornton Jr. and Jack Bech both had underwhelming rookie seasons, and now it looks like they'll be each other's direct competition for which of them stays in Las Vegas for the future.

Bech has the nod over Thornton Jr. in the depth chart now, but things may get even more complicated with this year's draft.