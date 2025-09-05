Why Raiders' Offense Must Begin to Right Some Wrongs
The Las Vegas Raiders offense looks to turn over a new leaf after an offseason full of significant changes. Now, they will get a chance to show if their improvements are for real.
Raiders' Rookies Are Ready
Following practice, Raiders Offensive Coordinator Chip Kelly expressed confidence the in the roster pieces the Raiders will have taking the field against the New England Patriots in Week 1. The Raiders have much more talent on offense than they have had in many seasons.
"I feel good, and I think part of it for me, my comfort level as a coach is Geno [Smith] is there. So, having a veteran quarterback - I think if you had maybe a bunch of young wideouts and a young guy pulling the trigger, you've got a rookie at the running back spot, that's a little bit different. But I think the fact that Geno is there, that Jakobi [Meyers] is there, Jakobi has gotten a lot of reps, and then there's a lot of experience at the tight end spot,” Kelly said.
"So, we feel pretty good about some positions, but the other guys, that's what this league is. There's going to be certain spots where no one's totally set in their depth at every position and got veterans playing everywhere. It just doesn't happen that way. Some positions you feel really good about. Other ones, you feel good, but you're not sure until you get them in a game. And so that's what I'm excited about, those young guys getting a chance to go play in a game."
The Raiders signed veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper early last week. In addition to what the Raiders hoped he would bring on the field, the Raiders' front office undoubtedly hoped Cooper would help out their group of wide receivers, which is young overall.
Cooper's retirement eliminates him as a potentially positive locker room addition who could help with younger players.
"Well, I feel he's a talented player now, but he called Pete [Carroll] this morning and had a good conversation with Pete, and I think he's just done playing. But you could still see the talent was there," Kelly said.
"But we still have today, Thursday, Friday, Saturday's practice session before we have to finalize who is up and who is down, and we hadn't made any final decisions on was he going to play in the first game or not in the first game. He was training with us and got reps and all those other things but it was a matter of, usually I think for everybody, you're not making your final 46-man roster or 48-man roster until Saturday anyway. "
Find us on X (formerly Twitter) @HondoCarpenter and @EZTrez_SI and weigh in.
While here, check out our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE to discuss this take.